Delhi must realise regional peace not possible without Kashmir solution: Ashrafi

LAHORE: PM’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony and Middle East affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has reiterated that New Delhi must realise that peace in the region will remain an impossible dream unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully drawn the world’s attention towards the plight of Kashmiri Muslims and played the role of a true ambassador of Kashmir, Maulana Ashrafi said while addressing a “Kashmir Solidarity seminar” organised by the Muttahida Ulema Board (MUB) and Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Thursday in connection with the second anniversary of Delhi’s annexation of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by revoking the special status of Kashmir in Indian Constitution.