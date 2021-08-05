Earthquake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale on Wednesday jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at around 03:47pm.

According to the Met office, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the mountainous region of Hindukush at a depth of 159 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in Islamabad Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Mansehra, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swabi and adjoining areas. A spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that they had not received information about any loss of life or damage to property but they were in contact with various districts about it. The latitude of the earthquake was 26.23 N, while the longitude was 70.10 E.