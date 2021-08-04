PPP forms body to reorganise party in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has constituted a coordination committee for the reorganisation of the party in Nowshera district.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said that the committee comprising senior PPP leaders would finalise recommendations for the reorganisation of the party in the district.

The committee comprising Syed Ayub Shah, Liaquat Shabab, Malik Tehmas Khan and Sartaj Khan Dauranpur would suggest names of the office-bearers to the provincial cabinet. The office-bearers would be announced with the approval of the party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the communique.

PPP Peshawar division president Liaquat Shabab said that they would also talk to the dissident activists of the party.