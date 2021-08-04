Age of information

As is the case around the world, the new age of digital information appears to have arrived in Pakistan as well. According to the latest survey carried out by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on lifestyle and households, 12 percent of Pakistani households now possess a digital device in the form of a tablet, a laptop or a computer. Ninety-three percent of households possess a mobile phone and in some cases a smartphone. The rate is considerably higher in urban areas compared to rural ones, a finding which is not surprising, with 17 percent of urban households possessing a digital device compared to nine percent of rural ones. It is also obvious from the survey that larger cities like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad have more households with access to digital devices, and therefore greater access to information of all kinds. The users of these devices are chiefly those over the age of 10 years.

While access to information is obviously immensely useful and needs to be encouraged, we also need to educate people about the use of devices of various kinds, especially when they are in the hands of children under the age of 18. Beyond this basic point, the digital divide is also obvious. We need to take digital devices to more remote places in our country so that those living in remote areas and neglected regions also gain the same benefits and the same experiences.

Digital devices can be a superb learning tool for people of all age groups. There needs to be some education on how best to use them for this purpose and to avoid abuse of any kind. Also, although the number of people with access to digital devices has grown, this is still a low figure compared to other countries, including those in Asia. We need to promote digital devices, along with messages about responsible use, so that the maximum possible benefits can be derived, and people can learn more about the world without falling victim to the conspiracy theories and fake news that so often dominates the digital world and social media. But the devices are essential for purposes of communication, with WhatsApp calls now taking over from regular calls on mobile phones, and for other purposes such as staying in touch with family. The digital age is clearly here. From this point on, we need to push it forward along with awareness and education in households across the country so that people have access to devices, no matter where they live and what they do.