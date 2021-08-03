Buzdar seeks Saudi investment in Punjab

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a conducive atmosphere was provided to foreign investors and traders of Saudi Arabia who could fully benefit from the vast investment opportunities in Punjab.

The provincial government would provide every possible facility to them, he said and added that ease of doing business was ensured in Punjab and the wheel of economy had started

moving due to business-friendly policies of the PTI government.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Mr Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Islamabad. They discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation, said a handout issued here Monday. The chief minister said the people of Pakistan had a spiritual and warm attachment with Saudi Arabia and they consider it as their second home.

It was satisfying that both the countries enjoy historically important relations and Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan in every hour of trial, he stated. The Saudi cooperation in the development of Pakistan was praise-worthy, he said and reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the steps taken for public welfare and the development of social sectors, adding that people of both countries were conjoined in strong relations. Both the countries had supported each other as harmony and cooperation exists in different areas of bilateral interest, he added.

Khawaja Ameer Chishti: The chief minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ameer Ahmad Chishti (RA) at Bassal Sharif area of Jand Tehsil in Attock. He laid a floral wreath on the grave, offered Fateha and prayed for the national security, public welfare, freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian aggression, and the forgiveness of persons who lost their lives due to coronavirus, says a handout.

MNA Maj Tahir Sadiq (retd), Revenue Minister Col Malik Muhammad Anwar (retd), Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and others were also present.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister expressed grief over loss of four human lives in roof collapse of an under-construction house in Faisalabad. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad.