Three killed, four injured in intra-clan clash

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and four others injured in a clash between Chandio and Bohar clans over equal rotation of irrigation water supply in district Qambar-Shahdadkot.Reports said in a clash between Chandio and Bohar clans in village Bohar in district Qambar-Shahdadkot over equal rotation of irrigation water supply, three people, including Fida Hussain and his son Ibrahim Bohar, were killed, while a man of Chandio clan, identified as Hubdar Chandio, was also killed. They said four people were also injured in the intra-clan clash. PPP MPA Burhan Khan Chandio has taken notice of the incident and persuaded the opponents to cease the fight. Later, the police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.