Dundee Utd will know they are facing a different Aberdeen: Glass

ABERDEEN: Stephen Glass is eager for Aberdeen to make a strong start to the cinch Premiership campaign and warned Sunday’s opponents Dundee United to expect a “different team” from their last meeting in April.

The Dons suffered a 3-0 loss at home to the Tangerines in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals at the end of last season and the sides do battle again at Pittodrie this weekend. Aberdeen have recruited well this summer with Scott Brown, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez among those to have signed to add to the positivity growing at the club.

Glass said: “Dundee United won three nothing last time which we are well aware of. They will come with that in the back of their mind and having won a good number of games in the cup this season, but they also know they are coming up to a different Aberdeen team. There is a different mentality and we have added great quality. We have added good players and I am looking forward to seeing this game on Sunday.”

Similarities can be drawn between the two teams with Glass appointed in March to replace Derek McInnes, who left after seven years at the helm. Dundee United also have a new man in charge in the shape of 39-year-old Tam Courts, who took over from the vastly-experienced Micky Mellon during the summer and started with four consecutive Scottish League Cup group wins. “We have already seen what Dundee United look like this year,” Glass added.