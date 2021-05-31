‘Eradication of dengue national task’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has said that besides corona, we should have to defeat dengue also by adopting precautionary measures and implementation on government directives in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar and training programme organised by the District Health Authority at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School and College on Sunday. The purpose of the seminar was to sensitise the administrative officers and concerned agencies regarding dengue and mobilise them to ensure immediate action.

The commissioner said that eradication of dengue was an important national task which must be completed with the same care and responsibility as we had done as a team against corona.

No negligence or slackness in this regard would be tolerated at any level and departmental action would be taken against those who remain failed in paying their duties honestly, he warned.

Dengue experts participating in the seminar urged the district administrative officers, health managers and other stakeholders to adopt necessary measures to control dengue. They said that all precautionary measures, public awareness, identification of possible hotspots and measures for eradication of larvae should be expedited and improved so that the spread of the disease could be stopped at an early stage.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A girl committed suicide at Emenabad on Sunday.

Farah ended her life by taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue.

ACCIDENT: A man died in an accident at Rahwali.

Nawaz was going on a motorcycle when suddenly he collided with another motorcyclist Nadeem. As a result, Nawaz received head injuries and died on the spot while Nadeem was rushed to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.