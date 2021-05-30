Three youths drown in canal

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three youths drowned when their speeding car overturned and fell into Adam Sahaba Canal on Saturday.

Daniel, 21, Tameer, 17, and Ahmed, 15, were traveling in a car on the bank of Adam Sahaba Minor Canal when their vehicle overturned due to over speeding and plunged into the canal. As a result, all the occupants of the car drowned.

10,000 wheat bags recovered from store: A special magistrate along with the Food Department recovered 10,000 wheat sacks from a store and shifted it to the food centre.

On a tip-off, the magistrate and Food Department officials raided a store owned by Zahid Hussain in Chak 216/P and seized the wheat. A case has been registered against Zahid Hussain.