Expelled Russian diplomats leave Prague

PRAGUE: The first plane carrying Russian diplomats ordered to leave during a diplomatic spat last month took off on Saturday from Prague’s airport, an AFP photographer said.

The special flight is to be followed by another on Monday, the deadline for 63 Russian embassy employees to leave the Czech Republic.

Prague and Moscow decided to cap the number of diplomats at their respective embassies at 32 in April, following a rift over Russian intelligence services’ role in two deadly explosions on Czech soil. Czech intelligence suspects two Russian spies orchestrated the blasts at an eastern Czech military depot that killed two people in 2014.