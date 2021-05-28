NA Secretariat saves Rs1.38b under austerity drive

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has reduced its expenditures substantially and surrendered the saved amount of Rs1.38 billion to the government, out of its budget for the financial year 2020-2021.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued directions for observing austerity and adopting strict financial discipline keeping in view national financial constraints. The National Assembly Secretariat saved 26.4 per cent of its total budget, which is the largest saving of its history. Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the NA speaker for saving Rs1.38 billion.

The speaker termed it a contribution by the NA Secretariat to the national exchequer. He said policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would stabilise the national economy and lead it towards progress and prosperity. He appreciated the Finance Committee of the National Assembly for observing austerity and saving the money.