close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 28, 2021

Equipment given to govt depts to strengthen capacity

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 28, 2021

PESHAWAR: As continued efforts to strengthen capacities of partnering government departments, GLOF-II project has distributed equipment among the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, On Farm Water Management and Directorate of Civil Defense in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A small handover ceremony took place at Regional Meteorological Centre, Peshawar, while strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19. Officials of Civil Defense and other government and GLOF-II representatives attended the ceremony.

Latest News

More From Peshawar