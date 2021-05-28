Equipment given to govt depts to strengthen capacity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: As continued efforts to strengthen capacities of partnering government departments, GLOF-II project has distributed equipment among the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, On Farm Water Management and Directorate of Civil Defense in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A small handover ceremony took place at Regional Meteorological Centre, Peshawar, while strictly observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19. Officials of Civil Defense and other government and GLOF-II representatives attended the ceremony.