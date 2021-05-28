close
Fri May 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

Online library service from 31st

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

LAHORE:On the direction of Secretary Archives and Libraries Punjab Tahir Yousuf an online service will be started at public libraries of the province for the convenience of its members from May 31.

According to details, these services will be provided five days a week from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. This whole exercise would be monitored by Director General Public Libraries Punjab Dr Ayesha Saeed (PAS) and Chief Librarian Quaid-e-Azam Library Abdul Rahim.

