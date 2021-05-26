Pakistan HC attacked by Afghan protestors

LONDON: A group of protestors of Afghan origin threw stones and water bottles at the building of Pakistan High Commission London and tried to seek entry during a violent protest.

A similar protest was held at the same time outside Qatar’s London embassy, a short distance away, against Qatar’s involvement in the ongoing Afghan peace process but the protest there remained peaceful.

The footage shows several protestors throwing objects at Pakistan High Commission’s premises, located in the Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge, and using inciting language. The police could be seen moving to stop the protestors from entering the building.

The High Commission confirmed to The News and Geo that a complaint had been launched with the UK government seeking action against those involved in criminal damage at the premises. A spokesman for the High Commission said the video footage of the damage had been shared with the authorities, requesting extensive security arrangements similar to that offered outside the premises of Israeli and Indian embassies.

The British government has been reminded that during a PTM protest in 2019, Pakistan High Commission building was vandalised but no action was taken against the culprits.

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 200 protesters had gathered on the call of a group called “The Watan”, which had called for protest against killings in Afghanistan. The protest organisers handed over a memorandum to the High Commission.

The Watan’s spokesman accepted that “some protestors” were involved in vandalism at the Pakistan High Commission. “We have informed the police about the incident,” he said.