Zero tolerance against corruption, says DIG

Islamabad:Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Islamabad Police Afzaal Ahmed Kousar has said that the department would continue to follow the zero tolerance policy on corruption which, he said, would help eradicate crime from the city.

He was chairing a meeting which was held here to review the crime situation in the city. SSP (Operations), Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SPs of all the four zones, SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations were present on the occasion. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the DIG directed the participants of the meeting to ensure security of life and property of the residents as per the vision of IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman. He told the concerned to collect solid and irrefutable evidence in crime cases so that the accused could be punished under the law.

The DIG said that the investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored. He strictly directed the concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case. He said that the department would continue a zero tolerance policy on corruption. He also directed the officials to launch a crackdown against land mafia and those displaying weapons in the city. He directed the SHOs to ensure their presence in the police stations from 3 pm to 5 pm and listen to the complainants directly.