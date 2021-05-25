Controlling Covid-19

It seems that the third wave of Covid-19 is getting controlled. The country’s positivity rate is declining – which is a good sign. All this has happened because of our citizens behaved responsibly. The need of the hour is to keep following SOPs and playing our part in controlling the spread of the virus.

The country had witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases after it held certain religious festivals which were attended by people from different countries. The unchecked travel resulted in the quick spread of the virus. During the time of a pandemic, it is important that the authorities take special precautions when conducting such festivals and other social events. Otherwise, it will become even more difficult to put an end to the pandemic.

Rehana Rafique

Peshawar