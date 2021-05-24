close
Mon May 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 24, 2021

Vaccination for age group 30-40 begins

National

A
APP
May 24, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced vaccination of people falling in the age bracket of 30-40 from Saturday. In a tweet, the NCOC urged the people falling in the above age bracket to register themselves by sending their CNIC number to 1166. On receiving the SMS, the recipient may visit the mentioned vaccination center on the given date (or afterwards) to get vaccinated, the NCOC said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan