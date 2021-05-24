Ulema Board to launch awareness campaign on blasphemy laws: Ashrafi

LAHORE: The Muttahida Ulema Board, with the assistance of leadership of all religions, will launch an awareness campaign on blasphemy laws.

Misuse of blasphemy laws is being contained as during the last seven months not a single FIR has been registered illegally and instances of forced conversions and forced marriages are declining, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Muttahida Ulema Board and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East.

Addressing a press conference, along with leadership of different religious schools of thought, here on Sunday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the Muttahida Ulema Board is playing a very positive role to eradicate the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence. The Muttahida Ulema Board made judgment in 107 cases, he said, adding if anyone in the country has any complaint related to the misuse of blasphemy law, he can contact the Muttahida Ulema Board. The stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Palestine and Kashmir is being lauded, he said. New boards of seminaries will improve these Madaris. He said objections to these Madaris boards are illogical, adding officials of all these seminaries have applied for boards and new boards have been allowed and those making baseless propaganda in this regard are not sincere with the country and the nation. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said in order to create an atmosphere of tolerance and moderation in the country, the government, along with the Ulema and Mashaikhs and the people, are also playing a responsible role.

The Muttahida Ulema Board has also looked at the content of textbooks in the perspective of Islamic Shariah and our educational curriculum should be a message of peace and tolerance, he said, adding that from the platform of Muttahida Ulema Board and the Interfaith Harmony Council, we are in coordination with all non-Muslim leadership. He said that Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan are the protectors of the rights of minorities. He announced that Muttahida Ulema Board has started work on the code of conduct and its implementation to maintain law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that the full board meeting of the Muttahida Ulema Board commended the vision and stance of the Government of Pakistan, especially the prime minister of, on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir, adding Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan rendered laudable services for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine. The prime minister of Pakistan has played the role of the leader of the Muslim Ummah, he said and thanked all Islamic countries, especially Egypt and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, for their role in the ceasefire in Palestine.

Responding to a question, he said the Muttahida Ulema Board, with assistance of the dialogue and negotiations, can resolve any problem, adding some elements want to create the sectarian issue in Pakistan but scholars and leaders of all schools of thought stand like a wall against all such elements.