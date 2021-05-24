No benefit of reduced prices of some perishable items for consumers

LAHORE:The prices of some fruits and vegetables were reduced this week but the reduction was not passed to the consumers due to overcharging as a result of the weak governance and nonexistence of writ of the government.

Further, poor agriculture marketing mechanism has been further exposed with the negligence of the successive governments as the farmers are compelled to destroy and waste their crops due to the low prices against their products.

Especially, in the case of tomato. the videos of farmers are being viral in which they are either putting tomatoes to the animals or throwing it to canals or roadside dumps as they are unable to sell it in agriculture markets (mandis). There is a need that the government educate the farmers how to preserve perishable crops like tomato besides establishing the value-added industry for such crops which not only protects the farmers but also consumers in off season of the various perishable crops.

Further, open overcharging on the sale of chicken, mutton and beef continued.

This week, the price of chicken live bird was further increased by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs306 per kg, but sold at Rs350 to Rs360 per kg. Chicken meat price was raised by Rs29 per kg, fixed at Rs 444 per kg, but sold Rs460 to Rs500 per kg.

The price of potato, soft skinned new A-grade, was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs 36to Rs39 per kg; B-grade potato price was fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but mixed variety of potato was sold at Rs60 per kg. Potato, white, rate was fixed at Rs 24 to 26 per kg, but sold at Rs45 to Rs50 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to Rs20 per kg, but sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg. B-grade onion price was fixed at Rs14 to Rs16 per kg, and C-grade at Rs10 to Rs12 per kg, but B&C grade mixed onion was sold at Rs20 per kg. The price of tomato, A-grade, was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to Rs20 per kg, but sold at Rs30 kg. Price for B-grade tomato was fixed at Rs14 to Rs16 per kg, and C-grade at Rs10 to Rs12 per kg, but B and C quality mixed was sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was raised by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to Rs120 per kg, but sold at Rs140 to Rs160 per kg; garlic, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs155 to Rs160 per kg, but was sold at Rs200 to Rs240 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate fixed at Rs290 to Rs300 per kg, and Ginger, Thai, at Rs290 to Rs300 per kg, but both were sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber, farm, rate fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg. Cucumber, local, price was fixed at Rs36 to Rs38 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg.

Brinjal price was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs35 to Rs37 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs70 per kg.

Spinach rate was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to Rs21 per kg, but sold at Rs40 per kg.

Zucchini, farm, price was raised by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to Rs52 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchni, local white, price was fixed at Rs90 to Rs93 per kg and Zucchni, local black, at Rs110 to Rs114 per kg, but sold at Rs140 per kg.

The price of lemon, local, was reduced by Rs70 per kg and fixed at Rs185 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs240 to Rs300 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was raised by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs 50 to Rs60 per kg.