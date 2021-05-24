New road network under CPEC to improve access to Iran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said work on the 103-kilometre Nokundi-Mashkhel road, which will improve access to Iran, has begun.

In a tweet, Bajwa said a detailed design of another 200-km road — the Mashkhel-Panjgur Road — was also in process. He said the entire remote region of Balochistan would be opened by connecting N-40 with N-85 and M-8 — the western route of CPEC —linking Chagai-Nokundi sector with Gwadar. The CPEC Authority chairman said Gwadar port is becoming a hub of economic activities under CPEC.

Meanwhile, a CPEC Authority official said the development of roads in South Balochistan is a key priority of the government to improve Gwadar’s connectivity with the north. He said about 60 per cent of construction work on the Basima-Khuzdar road had been completed while work on the Hoshab-Awaran road has also begun.

“The Prime Minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realised,” he added.

The 146km Hoshab-Awaran project is an integral part of CPEC Central Alignment, which connects Gwadar Port with the Sindh province. The project is expected to be completed in three years at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion.

Similarly, the Basima-Khuzdar road (N-30) is 106-km-long road, at a cost of Rs11.749 billion. That project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With respect to the completed road projects under CPEC, the official said the 449km Quetta-Hoshab road (N-85) is operational as is the 235km long Surab-Quetta (N-25) road. Similarly, the 193km Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and 250km Ratodero-Khuzdar (M-8) road are also operational.