AIOU announces assignments submission schedule

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced assignments submission schedule of programmes offered in the spring 2020 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

According to the schedule, the students enrolled in these programmes are instructed to submit their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th assignment of a six-credit hour course on or before June 1, July 1, July 30 and August 30 respectively.

Similarly, the deadline for the submission of 1st and 2nd assignment for a three-credit hour course is July 1 and August 30 respectively.

In case, the students do not receive particulars of their tutors before the submission deadline of 1st assignment, they are advised to access the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) or contact their regional office either through email or telephone to get this information.

Late submission of assignments is not permissible.

Moreover, the university has also released schedules for study centres as well as academic programs on television. The students are encouraged to visit regional study centres to seek academic guidance from their tutors and class fellows.

Moreover, the process of appointing tutors for these programs has been expedited and will be completed by the next week. Tutors information will be uploaded on the university website soon.