close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 22, 2021

Belgian judge opens attempted murder probe into rogue soldier

World

AFP
May 22, 2021

Brussels: A Belgian judge has opened an investigation under the category of an "attempted terrorist murder" against a fugitive soldier with extreme right-wing views, the federal prosecutor’s office said Friday. Officials said that 46-year-old weapons instructor Jurgen Conings, who remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, had lurked for two hours on Monday near the home of a potential target for assassination.

Latest News

More From World