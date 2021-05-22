Man kills brother in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his younger brother at a jirga held to settle a domestic dispute in Rehgalla area on Friday.

The jirga was in progress to settle the dispute between Abdul Aziz and his brother Mir Afzal when the former opened fire, killing Afzal, and managed to flee.

According to police, the slain had got employment in a government department and the suspect was annoyed with his brother over it.

The body was shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors handed it over to the family after completing the medico-legal formalities.

The police, after lodging an FIR, started an investigation to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, four people sustained critical injuries when a pick-up vehicle overturned on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in the Barkund area.

The locals shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors referred two of them to Ayub Medical Complex in serious condition.