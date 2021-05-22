Rallies staged across KP to express solidarity with Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Rallies were staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn Israeli atrocities and express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The political parties and traders staged separate demonstrations in the provincial capital.

The JI activists staged a protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club. Provincial president of the party Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president Ateequr Rahman and others addressed the gathering.

Speaking the rallies, the leaders urged the Muslim Ummah to shun differences and take a unified stance on the issue.

Addressing the traders’ rally, Ghulam Bilal, president Traders Alliance, said, “Today we have come out to show solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims and against the oppression of Israel. Israeli terrorists are violating the sanctity of Jerusalem and worshipers are being forcibly evicted.”

MINGORA: Separate rallies were staged in Swat on Friday to condemn genocide and brutalities by the Israeli forces against Palestinians.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest rally in Nishat Chowk of Mingora City. Led by the party provincial president Amir Maqam, the rally participants, including ex-Nazim District Swat Muhammad Ali Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Khan, marched from Nishat Chown to Sohrab Khan Chowk, to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

The protesters chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities and urged the United Nations to play tits due role to halt Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Addressing the rally, Amir Maqam said that shutting the eyes on Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians was abetment and criminal negligence on the part of the United Nations. He said that Israeli cruelties were not tolerable at any cost, and the civilised world nations must take steps to stop Israeli aggression against Palestine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also took out a rally, urging the OIC to take bold steps to solve the Palestine dispute.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has already extended full support to Palestine and has asked foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit USA, Europe and other countries to raise the issue,” MPA Fazl Hakim told the rally.

TIMERGARA: Separate rallies were taken out after the Friday prayer to condemn Israeli airstrikes on innocent Palestinians.

The protesters chanted slogans against Israel and its supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Timergara Press Club president Syed Amjad Ali Shah, PTI Lower Dir president Ghulam Hussain, general secretary Malik Adnan and others demanded the UN to play a role to stop the killings of innocent Palestinians in Gaza strip.

MANSEHRA: The rallies were taken out in Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Mansehra, Torghar and Kola-Palas districts and participants demanded an immediate halting of the shelling and bombardments by Israel at Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

Rallies were taken out by the activists of JUI-F and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Mansehra to demand the international community to end Israeli aggression in Palestine.

The district general secretary of PTI, Taimur Saleem Swati, demanded the United Nations to launch the war crimes proceedings against Israeli PM Netanyahu.

BARA: The solidarity day with Palestinians was observed across the Bara tehsil in Khyber district with a pledge to continue their support to Palestine till freedom of Al-Quds.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists took out a rally at Minar Masjid to Chowk to Khyber Chowk in Bara bazaar.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Israel and in favour of Palestinians.

LANDIKOTAL: Different political and religious parties arranged rallies to show their solidarities with the Palestinian people. Tanzim Ahle Sunnat Waljamaat Khyber district organized a huge rally in Jamrud. A car rally, led by Adnan Qadri, was started from Karkhano markets and ended at Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud tehsil.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami arranged a rally in Landikotal bazaar. A large number of party workers and residents participated in the rally.

NOWSHERA: Sahibzada Muhammad Amin, peer of Manki Sharif, has said that Israel has been committing attacks on innocent Palestinians but the will community is silent on it.

Addressing a rally in connection with expressing solidarity with Palestinians, he said that not only in Palestine, but that Muslims in Kashmir and other parts of the world were also facing tyranny and injustice but the rulers of the Muslim were not taking any action in this regard.

He said that while United Nations was not paying attention to the issues of Muslims, the Muslim countries should make such a strong organisation of their own to protect their rights.

Other speakers including traders also expressed sympathies with the Palestinian Muslims and condemned the barbarism of Israel.

Rallies were also staged in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Dir Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Tank and Karak.