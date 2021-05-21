Five drug smugglers arrested

MARDAN: Police arrested a man in the murder case of his wife while five drug smugglers were arrested in a separate raid in the district on Thursday.

After registration of FIR regarding the death of a woman, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed a team under DSP Inam Jan. The case was registered on the report of Sheraz, a brother of the slain woman.

The inquiry team conducted a raid in Bughdada area and arrested Arab Gul, the husband of the woman. The arrestee confessed that he had killed his wife due to a domestic dispute, by slamming a pressure cooker on her head. Also, five alleged drug smugglers were arrested and drugs recovered during another raid.

The arrestees were identified as Afaq, Abdul Jabbar, Nasir Khan, Zabihullah and Asadullah.

The police also recovered over 6kg charas, 60 grams ice, and 300 grams heroin from the arrestees.