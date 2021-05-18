Solidarity with Palestinians: JI to hold countrywide rallies on Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced countrywide rallies on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn the barbaric attack of Israeli forces on Gaza.

The rallies would be held in all major cities on the appeal of JI Ameer Sirajul Haq. The JI has established a Palestine Relief Fund and appealed to the masses to donate generously for the people of Gaza who have been under siege for around a week.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday, Siraj urged people to attend the solidarity rallies and follow corona SOPs. He condemned the silence of western powers and the UN on Israel’s naked atrocities against the Palestinian people, terming it a criminal act. He urged Muslim rulers, particularly Pakistani rulers, not to rely on lip service and develop a workable strategy to free the people of Palestine and Kashmir from Israeli and Indian occupation and use the OIC platform effectively to attain the objective. He said India and the US are supporting systematic crimes of an illegitimate Jewish state.

He said Pakistan has to lead the Muslim world but the ruling elite destroyed the country, leaving its economy and institutions in the worst situation. He said Pakistan needs to get rid of the corrupt ruling elite to emerge as a true Islamic welfare state and citadel of Islam. He appealed to the youth to use the JI platform to fight against injustices and serve the masses.