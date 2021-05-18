LWMC lifts over 8 tons of waste

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) made special cleanliness arrangements for the clearance of city drains following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In this regard, LWMC deployed additional workforce and staff near PIA road to clear the drain. LWMC lifted more than 8 tons of waste with the help of mini dumpers and compactors during the special cleanliness operation. In order to sensitise the citizens regarding proper disposal of waste, LWMC also carried out an awareness drive followed by the distribution of awareness material at 120 shops. LWMC enforcement team also issued more than 100 notices over illegal dumping. CEO LWMC stated that the department was all up and alert to provide exceptional cleanliness to the citizens of Lahore. He added that all the drains of Lahore will be cleared in collaboration with Wasa.

He said that the task of maintaining cleanliness in the city becomes difficult without the cooperation of the public. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with LWMC and use waste bins instead of littering and throwing waste in streets, culverts, canals, and open plots. In case of waste-related complaint citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore, he concluded.