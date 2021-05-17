Axa hit by cyberattack in Asia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: A subsidiary of French insurance giant Axa has been hit by a ransomware attack affecting operations in several Asian countries, the company said Sunday, confirming a Financial Times report. "Asia Assistance was recently the victim of a targeted ransomware attack which impacted its IT operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines," Axa Partners said in a statement.