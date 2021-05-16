Sindh govt slammed for failing to enforce SOP compliance during Eid

Criticising the Sindh government for failing to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Karachi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker said on Saturday that a large number of people, including women and children, attended a fair at a Clifton park in front of Bilawal House during Eidul Fitr.

Addressing a news conference, PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khurrum Sher Zaman also said that there is another alarming piece of news about the emergence of the black fungus infection among Covid-19 patients in the metropolis.

“Even in this grim situation, the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government has again demonstrated its incompetence, but whether the provincial government works or not, it is our responsibility to highlight it and voice our concern about it.”

He said that on the one hand the Sindh government has shut down trade and other activities across the city, which has been affecting business, but on the other hand, families crowding a park opposite Bilawal House raises questions about the performance of the provincial government.

Street crime

Zaman, who is also the PTI’s Karachi president, expressed concerns over the rise in street crime in the city, saying that robbers have been breaking into houses in broad daylight. “The number of incidents in the past six months is in the thousands. At least 88 people were killed in recent months.”

He claimed that extortion slips were sent to businessmen during the month of Ramazan. He also claimed that in interior Sindh robbers are threatening the police, and kidnappers are releasing videos of their victims.

He asked why the police chief appears to be missing from the scene. “How many meetings did he hold on crime in Sindh? He was appointed on the request and recommendation of the chief minister.”

The PTI leader said that the CM has failed to maintain law and order in Sindh. “Crime happens all over the world, but Karachi’s crime rate has crossed the limits.”

He asked the CM where the funds provided by the federal government during the past 14 years were used. “Let us know what steps you have taken as the chief minister. If you wish, you can inform us about the details in your office.”

He also asked the CM to disclose the details of the Safe City project. “If we are not told about it, we will be forced to protest on the streets for the sake of the residents.”

PSP chief

Criticising Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal, the PTI leader said that his party will take action against the former city mayor for using foul language for the country’s elected prime minister.

“Kamal has the status of just a councillor. Karachi’s residents have already seen his real face,” said Zaman. He claimed that the PSP chief has sided with the terrorists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London faction. “Where did he get his property from?”

He also claimed that Kamal wanted to join the PTI and wished to become mayor again on the party’s ticket. He said that Karachi’s residents are known for their decent attitude and love for literature. “Kamal and his foul language do not represent Karachi.”

“No one is with him in the PSP. Anis Advocate, Raza Haroon, Dr Sagheer Ahmed and other key leaders have left Kamal,” claimed Zaman, who was accompanied on the occasion by MPAs Saeed Afridi, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Seema Zia and Capt (retd) Rizwan Ahmed, along with other leaders.