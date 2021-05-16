Venezuelan paper seized in defamation case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARACAS: Venezuelan authorities late on Friday seized the headquarters of a newspaper critical of President Nicolas Maduro’s government, to cover $13 million in compensation that a court had ordered it to pay a top official in a defamation case.
"At this very moment, a judge surrounded by national guards entered the building of El Nacional to seize everything," tweeted newspaper president-director Miguel Henrique Otero.
In April, Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice ordered the daily to pay $13.4 million for causing "serious moral damage" to Diosdado Cabello, the second most powerful person in Venezuela after Maduro.