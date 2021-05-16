Abu Dhabi likely to host remaining PSL matches

KARACHI: Abu Dhabi is expected to host the remaining matches of the HBL PSL 2021.

According to sources, although formal confirmation has not yet been made due to Eid holidays, the PSL organisers have received some positive signals.

â€˜The Newsâ€™ has learnt through sources that franchises have been sent all the details by the PCB regarding Covid tests, quarantine, lectures and practice games details.

Sources said that it is expected that the teams would proceed to Abu Dhabi by May 22.

According to sources, families of players and officials have not been allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE recently banned entry of people from Pakistan due to Covid issues.

A source said that the first game will be held on June 1 at Abu Dhabi.

Only 14 matches were held in the first phase held in February and March here at the National Stadium which had to be postponed when a handful of foreign players and officials tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources said that foreign players would come to Abu Dhabi directly.

Because of a recent intensive spike in Covid cases in Pakistan, franchises had advised the PCB to shift the remaining matches to the UAE.

According to sources, if the UAE refused to grant the PCBâ€™s request then the Board would go for its second option and hold the remaining matches in Karachi.