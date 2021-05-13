104 more die, 2,869 corona cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 76,536 with 2,869 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,200 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.One hundred and four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 89 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 15 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 104 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 49 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. The national COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.42 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the COVID positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 63 percent, Multan 73 percent, Gujranwala 52 percent and Peshawar 41 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 64 percent, Swabi 60 percent, Peshawar 51 percent and Multan 54 percent.

Around 623 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,616 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,783 in Sindh, 14,111 in Punjab, 6,602 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,096 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,088 in Balochistan, 273 in GB, and 663 in AJK.

Around 771,692 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 867,438 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,056, Balochistan 23,655, GB 5,407, ICT 78,560, KP 125,392, Punjab 322,117 and Sindh 294,251. About 19,210 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,765 have perished in Sindh among 11 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Tuesday. The 9,188 in Punjab had died with 63 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. The 49 of them in the hospital and 14 out of hospital.

3,668 in KP where 24 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 718 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 255 in Balochistan among two of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 107 in GB and 509 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Tuesday.

A total of 12,310,875 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,184 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.