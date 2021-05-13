LWMC steps up cleanliness operation

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has accelerated its operation to clean the city before Eid here on Wednesday.

The operation teams carried out special cleanliness operations in commercial markets, graveyards and Eidgahs. Special squads have been deployed in every zone to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the City. Special scrapping activity has also been conducted at Gaddafi Stadium, Canal Road, Badamibagh, and Shahdara.

LWMC CEO the staff will perform their duties in respective areas during Eid holidays. The department has announced additional allowance for the staffers who will perform their duties during holidays. During the pre-Eid arrangements more than 20 mosques, markets, graveyard, Imambargahs and Eidgahs have been washed and cleaned so far.

The CEO appealed to the citizens to avoid littering and dispose of waste in dustbin. In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use the Clean Lahore mobile application.