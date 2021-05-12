Trees guarantee healthy life: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday planted a tree in front of Shaukat Khanum Hospital under Clean and Green Lahore of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani, DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and other officers were present on the occasion. Talking to media on the occasion of tree planting campaign, Dr Yasmin said that maximum tree planting was the guarantee of a healthy life.

“Be a part of the urban tree planting campaign to make the environment pleasant and eliminate air pollution,” she asked the masses. She said that according to the PM’s vision, record tree planting was being done all over the country.

She said that all the institutions, including PHA were working for Clean and Green Lahore. Every possible step was being taken to make the atmosphere of the city clean and pleasant, she maintained.

“Despite the corona epidemic, other government agencies are also participating in the clean-up campaign. Now it is realised how much oxygen is necessary for us,” she stated. PHA DG said that more than 1.1 million plants were planted in City in two and a half years. He said every effort should be made to get as much greenery as possible. The DG added that PHA would carry out large scale tree planting campaigns in the rainy season.

Dr Yasmin said that trees were important for the life of humans and animals and after plantation of trees their care was the responsibility of all of us. The minister said that in order to reduce the epidemic, citizens should not go out of their houses unnecessarily. Don't miss out on safety precautions. She said that vaccination centres would remain closed on Eid and other days.

Vaccination will be carried out round-the-clock at the Expo Centre after Eid. Dr Yasmin also appreciated the PHA efforts for a clean and green Lahore.