More shops sealed, dozens held for SOPs violation

NOWSHERA: Over 200 shops sealed and dozens of shopkeepers were arrested as the district administration along with personnel of police and army continued action against violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The assistant commissioners of all the three tehsils visited various bazaars and markets in the district and arrested dozens of people for not wearing facemasks and violating SOPs.

Over 200 persons were arrested for not wearing facemasks and a number of shops were sealed for flouting the government guidelines against the Covid-19 pandemic.