PML-N MNA’s remand extended by two days

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Monday extended by two days the physical remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, an accused of defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state. Javed had been arrested after his pre-arrest bail was cancelled by a sessions court.

The police produced Javed before the court of Judicial Magistrate Abdul Sattar and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigations. The judge while accepting the police plea extended the remand, directing the police to produce him again before the court on May 12 along with the investigation report till that date. The Township Police had registered a case against Javed Latif over a complaint filed by Jameel Saleem for ‘maligning the state institutions’. The case was registered under Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1–B.