500 participate in online qirat, naat competitions

PESHAWAR: On the directives of secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department, the Directorate of Youth Affairs and PMRU jointly arranged the first phase of online qirat and naat competitions in Ramazan.

The online competitions were held on E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic. Around 500 males and females aged between 15-29 years participated in the competitions. Of them, 253 participated in qirat competitions while 247 presented naat in sweet voices in the videos of 3-4 minutes and sent to E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal.

The contestants are being shortlisted by the judges comprising Muftis and Qaris. The list of top-10 would be prepared during the second phase of the competitions through the recorded videos of qirat and naat. The position holders would be given cash prizes of Rs0.1 million, Rs70,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.