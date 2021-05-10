Youth hit to death by train

LAHORE:Body of a youth was recovered from rail tracks in Jia Bagga Raiwind on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Nazim Ali, 19, of Gujranwala. It was said that he was hit by a train, resulting into his death. Police shifted the body to morgue and started looking into it whether the death was an accident or the boy committed suicide.

Tortured body found: The tortured body of a 60-year-old man was found near Turkey Road at Manawan on Sunday. The victim has identified as Qudrat Ali, a security guard. He was living in a room in an empty plot where he was hit to dead with stones by unidentified assailants. There were multiple marks of torture on the body. Police removed it to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was found dead near Shah Farid Darbar in Sabzazar police area on Sunday. Police said the man yet to be identified was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to morgue for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Four arrested: Batapur Investigation police arrested four people for killing a 60-year-old man. The accused identified as Lateef, Asif, Fida Hussain and Riffat Bibit kidnapped Pervez Akhtar, deprived him of his cash and a cellphone and poisoned him to death. Later, they threw the body in an open Nullah.