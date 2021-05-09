Young man dies two days after suicide attempt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young man who apparently attempted to commit suicide about two days ago in Karachi breathed his last during treatment on Saturday.
The 21-year-old had been found with a gunshot injury in mysterious circumstances from inside his car parked outside his residence in Karachi’s posh locality a couple of days ago. He was immediately taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for treatment where he died on Saturday.
A senior police official, who wished not to be named, said the man belonged to an influential family and had been suffering from depression. Circumstantial evidence suggested that he while using a licensed pistol shot himself once in his head.