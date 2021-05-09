close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2021

Young man dies two days after suicide attempt

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2021

A young man who apparently attempted to commit suicide about two days ago in Karachi breathed his last during treatment on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had been found with a gunshot injury in mysterious circumstances from inside his car parked outside his residence in Karachi’s posh locality a couple of days ago. He was immediately taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for treatment where he died on Saturday.

A senior police official, who wished not to be named, said the man belonged to an influential family and had been suffering from depression. Circumstantial evidence suggested that he while using a licensed pistol shot himself once in his head.

Latest News

More From Karachi