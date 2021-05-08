Four die in traffic accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four people lost their lives while as many others were wounded in road accidents in the city on Friday. A teenage boy lost his life in a traffic tragedy in the Liaquatabad area. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the boy was identified as 13-year-old Hussain, son of Rashid.
Police said the victim was a passerby and was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway. Separately, a motorcyclist died in a road accident that took place at Godown Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.
The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified. They said that the accident took place when a speedy Mazda truck hit the victim’s motorcycle. Police have registered a case and are conducted further investigations.
In another accident, a young man died and four others were wounded on the National Highway. Police said that the accident took place due to a collision between two vehicles. The casualties were taken to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, an unidentified young man died in a road accident that took place in the Manghopir area. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.
Two drown
Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a ditch along the Super Highway on Friday. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased were aged between 13 and 14 years and were yet to be identified. Their bodies were moved to a morgue for identification.