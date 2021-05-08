Four die in traffic accidents

Four people lost their lives while as many others were wounded in road accidents in the city on Friday. A teenage boy lost his life in a traffic tragedy in the Liaquatabad area. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the boy was identified as 13-year-old Hussain, son of Rashid.

Police said the victim was a passerby and was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway. Separately, a motorcyclist died in a road accident that took place at Godown Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified. They said that the accident took place when a speedy Mazda truck hit the victim’s motorcycle. Police have registered a case and are conducted further investigations.

In another accident, a young man died and four others were wounded on the National Highway. Police said that the accident took place due to a collision between two vehicles. The casualties were taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, an unidentified young man died in a road accident that took place in the Manghopir area. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Two drown

Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a ditch along the Super Highway on Friday. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased were aged between 13 and 14 years and were yet to be identified. Their bodies were moved to a morgue for identification.