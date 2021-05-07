close
Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Clashes wound 22 Palestinians in al-Quds

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Twenty-two Palestinians were wounded in overnight clashes with Israeli police in annexed east al-Quds, the Red Crescent said on Thursday, as tensions flare over a controversial land rights case. Police confirmed 11 arrests in the latest unrest to rock the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood near al-Quds walled Old City.

