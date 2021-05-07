Pindi administration to set up 12 checkposts around city

Rawalpindi : A total 12 check posts including 5 important ones will be set up during lockdown from May 8 to May 16 here in Rawalpindi city, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq said in a press conference here on Thursday.

The coronavirus patients are increasing day-to-day therefore; a complete lockdown will be imposed in Rawalpindi from May 8 to 16. We are in close contact with business community in this regard; DC said adding all markets, shopping malls and shops will be closed during this time except essential services including grocery stores, clinics, laboratories and medical stores, vaccination centres, fruit and vegetable shops, chicken and meat shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, food takeaways and so on. The deputy commissioner also announced a complete ban on’ Chaand Raat’ activities including setting up of henna, jewellery and other decorative stalls. Public transport between provinces and urban areas will also be closed except for private cars, rickshaws and taxis, he said.

“We have decided to establish total 12 check posts including 5 important check posts. We are going to deploy army, rangers and police including lady police on all check posts from May 8 to May 16,” he added. All citizens must have National Identity Cards (NICs) in their pockets while going anywhere, otherwise they will face strict action,” he warned.

The deputy commissioner warned people not to venture out for outings during the lockdown holidays particularly towards Murree. “If someone violates the directives, local administration will take strict legal action against them,” he warned.

He said that only permanent residents of Murree and Kashmir could go in these areas otherwise not. We are not facing the situation like India, if people followed SOPs properly we can control coronavirus cases, he said.