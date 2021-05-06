close
Thu May 06, 2021
May 6, 2021

Munir opens virtual innovation exhibit as president ECOSOC

May 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President of the Economic and Social Council, United Nations and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram convened the sixth annual Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the SDGs (STI Forum) Wednesday, says a press release from New York.

