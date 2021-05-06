Partly cloudy weather in Lahore

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather brought down the mercury a little in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 22.8°C.