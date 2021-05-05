Three cops booked over escape of held dacoits

FAISALABAD: Three police officials were booked on charges of their negligence and escape of dacoity accused from their custody.

Police said here on Tuesday that SHO Ghazanfar Javaid of FIEDMC police station, had arrested three persons, Suleman, a resident of Chak 159-RB, Abrar Masih, r/o Chak 48-RB from a house in Chak No. 159-RB, on charge of their involvement in a dacoity case.

The SHO handed over these accused to head constable Tariq Ejaz, constable Faiz Rasool and constable (driver) Faryad Hussain who were carrying them to police station but on the way the arrested accused managed to escape from the police van.

Therefore, FIEDMC police on complaint of SHO Ghazafar Javaid registered a case against three officials on charge of their negligence and escape of the arrested accused. Further investigation was underway.