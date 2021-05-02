close
Sun May 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
IH
Ishrat Hyatt
May 2, 2021

Virtual exhibition of four Pakistani artists

Islamabad

IH
Ishrat Hyatt
May 2, 2021

Islamabad: With the new normal, A-rt.uk is delighted to present its first-ever virtual art exhibition, ‘Journey Within’ featuring artists Eman Fatima, Ali Hamza, Khadija-tul-Kubra and Zainab Zulfiqar.

Owners of the UK based gallery say have a responsibility to continuously strive to promote young emerging talent and they are extremely proud to showcase the amazing, thoughtful and exquisite artworks of the four talented and skilled artists from Pakistan.

These four artists explore the layered undercurrents which surround societal and personal interactions which filter down into an individual's existence. Each artist has used various mediums of miniature, painting, drawing and printmaking and produced a very powerful show. The exhibition can be viewed at www.a-rt.uk

This exhibition will be online for one a month, therefore they would request you to please visit their website and share your thoughts, as this is more or less a socio economic project.

Latest News

More From Islamabad