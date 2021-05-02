Virtual exhibition of four Pakistani artists

Islamabad: With the new normal, A-rt.uk is delighted to present its first-ever virtual art exhibition, ‘Journey Within’ featuring artists Eman Fatima, Ali Hamza, Khadija-tul-Kubra and Zainab Zulfiqar.

Owners of the UK based gallery say have a responsibility to continuously strive to promote young emerging talent and they are extremely proud to showcase the amazing, thoughtful and exquisite artworks of the four talented and skilled artists from Pakistan.

These four artists explore the layered undercurrents which surround societal and personal interactions which filter down into an individual's existence. Each artist has used various mediums of miniature, painting, drawing and printmaking and produced a very powerful show. The exhibition can be viewed at www.a-rt.uk

This exhibition will be online for one a month, therefore they would request you to please visit their website and share your thoughts, as this is more or less a socio economic project.