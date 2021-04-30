TLP applies for lifting of ban

ISLAMABAD: The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday approached the Ministry of Interior to lift the ban imposed on it.

TLP has formally submitted an application to the Interior Ministry in which it has maintained that the party was outlawed on April 15, 2021 over allegations of disturbing peace and interfering in the state’s affairs, which are contrary to the facts. It has requested the government to review its decision and lift the ban on TLP.

Furthermore, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has summoned a high level meeting on Friday (today) to review the TLP application.