70 held for SOPs violation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police arrested 70 persons for violation of lockdown and standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the district on Thursday.
A communique issued from the office of district police officer said that 45 violators were booked while the traffic police registered cases against the drivers and owners of over 300 vehicles for flouting government guidelines against the viral infection.