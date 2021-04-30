Peace between Saudi Arabia, Iran welcomed

LAHORE:The JUP-Sawad Azam leaders have welcomed the start of peace talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran for resolving the differences between the two counties.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, JUP-SA President Pir Mehfooz Mashadi, Secretary General Pir Iqbal Shah and Punjab President Wajid Ali Gilani said the Saudi-Iran talks and the goodwill gestures of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for Iran were highly welcoming for the objective of greater unity among the Muslim Ummah. They said if the two countries could resolve their differences and join hands for the protection of Islamic causes, the world could see a strong force to counter the anti-Islam conspiracies in the Western World. Mehfooz Mashadi said demanded strengthening of OIC to resolve the issues faced by the Muslims and for collective struggle for the liberation of Baitul Maqdis and independent Palestine state. He said a prospective Saudi-Iran collaboration could make headway towards achieving all those goals in near future.