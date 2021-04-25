Mian Iftikhar asks govt to implement NAP

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party leader and Rashid Shaheed Foundation chairman Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that militants were regrouping and the government must implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

Speaking as chief guest at the uniforms distribution ceremony among the students at Rashid Shaheed Education Academy here, the nationalist leader said that suicide bomb blast at the well-guarded Serena Hotel in Quetta had proved that terrorists were still strong and had the capability to target any place at their will.

“Had the government implemented the NAP after the Army Public School carnage in Peshawar, the terrorists would not have been capable to attack the high-security place now,” he believed, adding that a decisive action against the terrorists was inevitable without any discrimination across the country.

Mian Iftikhar said that terrorists did not spare his lone son Mian Rashid Hussain and martyred him to fulfill their nefarious designs. He also asked the students follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic to save precious lives.

It may be mentioned that 242 students, whose families were affected in militancy and the war on terrorism in the yesteryears, were being provided free education at the academy.